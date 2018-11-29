Court told AfriForum inflated land submissions numbers in Parly

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi for Parliament argues that AfriForum’s submission is 'vague and embarrassing' and should not have been pursued.

CAPE TOWN - Lobby group AfriForum artificially inflated numbers of its submissions to Parliament’s constitutional review committee on land expropriation, the Western Cape High Court has heard.

The group has applied to the High Court to halt the committee’s report from being passed onto the National Assembly for debate and possible adoption on 4 December.

It wants the committee’s report set aside.

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi for Parliament argues that AfriForum’s submission is “vague and embarrassing” and should not have been pursued.

He argues that the applicant’s assertion that over 100,000 written submissions have been overlooked is not true and that these were duplicates of the same submission.

Ngcukaitobi says while it’s not about numbers, the duplications can mislead and distort the public participation.

AfriForum argued that the process is flawed as Parliament relied on analysis of submissions from a third-party service provider whose report was rejected by the same committee that hired its services.

The court will hand down its decision on Friday on how Parliament should proceed.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)