Court rules against 9 NC expelled ANC councillors
The party took action against them after they voted against fellow party members and then-Mayor Mangaliso Matika.
CAPE TOWN – A court has ruled against nine Sol Plaatjie Municipality councillors expelled by the African National Congress in the Northern Cape.
The party took action against them after they voted against fellow party members and then-Mayor Mangaliso Matika.
Pule Thabane, who is among the nine expelled councillors, has since been voted in as executive mayor.
Expelled councillor Pius Tshite said: “The court also ruled against us yesterday, so as we are speaking right now, officially we are out. We’ve been expelled as members of the African National Congress and no longer have the right to stand to be councillors.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Eskom confirms stage 1 loadshedding for Thursday
-
State capture inquiry: Carolus details importance of Mumbai route for SAA
-
Convicted sex offender Collan Rex given 23-year sentence
-
My name has become synonymous with corruption, claims Jacob Zuma in affidavit
-
'Parents should be able to discipline kids without interference from state'
-
Teen accused of killing pupil (7) not in need of psychiatric assessment - court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.