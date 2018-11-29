Court rules against 9 NC expelled ANC councillors

The party took action against them after they voted against fellow party members and then-Mayor Mangaliso Matika.

CAPE TOWN – A court has ruled against nine Sol Plaatjie Municipality councillors expelled by the African National Congress in the Northern Cape.

Pule Thabane, who is among the nine expelled councillors, has since been voted in as executive mayor.

Expelled councillor Pius Tshite said: “The court also ruled against us yesterday, so as we are speaking right now, officially we are out. We’ve been expelled as members of the African National Congress and no longer have the right to stand to be councillors.”

