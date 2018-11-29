Convicted sex offender Collan Rex given 23-year sentence

SA Catholic Bishop’s Conference concerned over EFF threats against media
Local
The former Parktown Boys' assistant water polo coach Collan Rex was found guilty of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of common assault.
JOHANNESBURG - Collan Rex, who has been found guilty of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of common assault, has been handed a sentence of 23 years.
In his pre-sentencing statement, Rex claimed that when he was a pupil at Parktown Boys, he was exposed to a culture which normalised inappropriate behaviours, such as wrestling and the touching of genitals.
More details to follow.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.