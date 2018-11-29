Convicted sex offender Collan Rex given 23-year sentence

The former Parktown Boys' assistant water polo coach Collan Rex was found guilty of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of common assault.

JOHANNESBURG - Collan Rex, who has been found guilty of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of common assault, has been handed a sentence of 23 years.

In his pre-sentencing statement, Rex claimed that when he was a pupil at Parktown Boys, he was exposed to a culture which normalised inappropriate behaviours, such as wrestling and the touching of genitals.

