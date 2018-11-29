Popular Topics
ConCourt to hear appeal against ruling making spanking of children unlawful

Freedom of Religion South Africa wants the Constitutional Court to rule and make a clear distinction between the abuse of children by their parents and physical correction.

FILE: The Constitutional Court. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN
FILE: The Constitutional Court. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Constitutional Court is due to hear an appeal against a judgment by the High Court in Johannesburg effectively declaring all forms of physical correction of children by their parents unlawful.

The matter has been brought by Freedom of Religion South Africa (FOR SA).

The group believes the High Court judgment will make criminals of well-meaning parents who love their children and only want what’s best for them.

Freedom of Religion South Africa wants the Constitutional Court to rule and make a clear distinction between the abuse of children by their parents and physical correction.

FOR SA's Daniela Ellerbeck says while they are against violence and abuse against children, more parenting tools are needed.

“Parents should be allowed to physically correct their children.”

Ellerbeck says the High Court judgment, which was delivered last year, will make criminals of well-meaning parents who discipline their children out of love.

The group believes the right to educate one's child according to their own convictions and understanding is among the most important rights of a free society.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

