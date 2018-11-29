ConCourt to hear appeal against ruling making spanking of children unlawful
Freedom of Religion South Africa wants the Constitutional Court to rule and make a clear distinction between the abuse of children by their parents and physical correction.
JOHANNESBURG – The Constitutional Court is due to hear an appeal against a judgment by the High Court in Johannesburg effectively declaring all forms of physical correction of children by their parents unlawful.
The matter has been brought by Freedom of Religion South Africa (FOR SA).
The group believes the High Court judgment will make criminals of well-meaning parents who love their children and only want what’s best for them.
Freedom of Religion South Africa wants the Constitutional Court to rule and make a clear distinction between the abuse of children by their parents and physical correction.
FOR SA's Daniela Ellerbeck says while they are against violence and abuse against children, more parenting tools are needed.
“Parents should be allowed to physically correct their children.”
Ellerbeck says the High Court judgment, which was delivered last year, will make criminals of well-meaning parents who discipline their children out of love.
The group believes the right to educate one's child according to their own convictions and understanding is among the most important rights of a free society.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Dept: 'No irregularities in tender awarded to company linked to Anusha Gordhan'
-
[CARTOON] Malema (toyi) toys with the media
-
ANC was paralysed when Zuma refused to vacate, says Ramatlhodi
-
My name has become synonymous with corruption, claims Jacob Zuma in affidavit
-
Ramatlhodi: 'Manyi didn't qualify for Mineral Resources DG post'
-
NPA: 'Move to withdraw Estina charges due to circumstances beyond our control'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.