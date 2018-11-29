City of CT's proposed solar panel fine labelled 'excessive'
The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry says the City of Cape Town’s proposed fine of R6,000 on residents who fail to register their solar panels is excessive.
The city has explained that it is legally required to ensure the electricity distributed to residents complies with set quality standards.
The chamber adds that the threat to disconnect those who don't follow the rules is heavy-handed.
The chamber's Janine Myburgh says: “The city had initially adopted an enlightened approach to solar and understood the whole electricity industry was changing. The policy was based on keeping consumers tied to the grid as it did not want to lose its customers. This was good thinking, but now we have warning and threats.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
