City of CT 'confident' in decision to relax water restrictions
The restrictions and the associated tariffs will be lowered from Level 5 to Level 3 on 1 December.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is confident in its decision to lower water restrictions to Level 3.
The restrictions and the associated tariffs will be lowered from Level 5 on 1 December.
Mayor Dan Plato made the announcement at a media briefing at the Civic Centre on Thursday.
The city says it's confident in its decision and adds that based on an assessment done there's enough water for the city to use than before.
Under these restrictions, the daily usage has increased from 70 litres per person per day to 105 litres per person per day. And collectively from 500 million litres to 650 million litres.
Tariffs will also be lowered to Level 3.
Deputy mayor Ian Neilson says the agricultural sector will only reduce water usage by 10%.
“We decided in the meetings that we allow agriculture to have a much lower restriction than urban areas this time around, the past year they had a severe restriction. So, we give them a year to recover.”
The 40% restriction on water usage applicable to businesses has also been removed.
WATCH: What do level 3 water restrictions mean?
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
