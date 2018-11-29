City of CT bolsters firefighting resources

The city and province's firefighting ranks have been bolstered with 500 additional fire fighters will be to help

CAPE TOWN – The city and province's firefighting ranks have been bolstered with 500 additional firefighters will be to help.

The provincial local government department’s James Brent Styan says: “The entities are there, they’re trained, they’re capable, the resources are there. We’ve a number of helicopters, a number of aircrafts available that we can deploy the moment we’re called.

“It’s quite urgent that the fires get reported and that they can be responded to as quickly as possible.”

Meanwhile, 160 people have been displaced after a fire broke out at an informal settlement in Site B in Khayelitsha.

According to the City of Cape Town, 28 structures were destroyed on Tuesday.

The municipality's Disaster Risk Management Centre says it has informed the South African Social Security Agency as well as the city's Informal Settlement Department to provide humanitarian relief.

The city's Fire and Rescue's Theo Layne said: “One adult female known to be asthmatic suffered smoke inhalation. She was treated by the Fire and Rescue service medics on the scene but refused to get further transportation to the hospital. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this stage.”