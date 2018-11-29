Cholera outbreak in Zim worsens; 4 dead, 80 infected
HARARE - A cholera outbreak in northern Zimbabwe appears to be worsening with at least four people dead and nearly 80 infected.
A cholera outbreak in Harare two months ago killed around 50 people; thousands more fell ill.
This latest cholera outbreak is among illegal gold miners in Mount Darwin.
The Health Ministry says four people have died since Sunday.
State media on Thursday reported that at least 79 people have been infected with the disease.
The outbreak appears to have been triggered by squalid conditions at the crowded Mukaradzi mining camp, an informal settlement used by around 7,000 miners.
The fear is that the disease could spread to the nearby farming town of Bindura.
The World Health Organization is reportedly setting up treatment camps in the area, while the Russian embassy donated treatment kits to help fight the outbreak on Wednesday.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
