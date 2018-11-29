Cell C backs amendments to Electronic Communications Act

Public hearings are being held in Parliament on Thursday on the bill that will also allow for the establishment of a wireless open access network.

CAPE TOWN - The country's third largest mobile operator Cell C says it supports controversial amendments to the Electronic Communications Act aimed at opening up the market, allocating more spectrum, and bringing down data costs.

While lobby groups have gone as far as to label the Electronic Communications Amendment Bill unconstitutional, Cell C says it believes the opposition is merely scaremongering.

Cell C says while it feels some aspects of the Electronic Communications Amendment Bill can be refined, in general, it backs the bill.

The bill proposes that a service provider with major market power shares its infrastructure with competitors.

Cell C says it disagrees with the view that a wireless open access network will lead to a loss of investment in the sector.

Cell C legal head Graham Mackinnon said: “There’s no incentive for the dominant operators to bring costs down. It just doesn’t happen. Competition is the only thing that does that.”

Cell C says it believes the wireless open access network should be allocated at least 70% of high demand spectrum.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)