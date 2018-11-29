Cele: 'Anti-gang unit has made 119 arrests since launch'
Bheki Cele and Khehla Sitole addressed the media and various community organisations in Tafelsig in Mitchells Plain on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says 110 gang-related arrests have been made by the newly established anti-gang unit since its launch.
Cele and national police commissioner Khehla Sitole addressed the media and various community organisations in Tafelsig in Mitchells Plain on Thursday.
“Thirty-five prominent gang leaders have been targeted and we’re watching them, 266 gang strongholds have been searched since 8 November 2018 to date. We’re squeezing the space and taking oxygen out of their lives.”
Cele says the unit has also made arrests not related directly to gangsterism.
“The unit has thus far has reported the following successes: 119 arrests - the 110 above is clearly gangster related and the 119 is general arrests.”
But Western Cape Community Safety MEC Alan Winde claims the anti-gang unit is being used to score political points.
The provincial government was not invited to Cele’s address at the Thusong Centre in Tafelsig.
Winde has accused Cele of politicising the unit.
“We welcomed the anti-gang unit, we want to work in partnership with all law-enforcement and crime-fighting organisations and civil society to make this province safer. We believe this unit is not a political intervention. This is about crime fighting and removing the power that the gangs have over society.
"And then the minister comes to report back and he does not invite either myself of the Department of Community Safety; and does not recognise the role that we need to play. That's totally unacceptable."
Popular in Local
-
Eskom confirms stage 1 loadshedding for Thursday
-
State capture inquiry: Carolus details importance of Mumbai route for SAA
-
Convicted sex offender Collan Rex given 23-year sentence
-
My name has become synonymous with corruption, claims Jacob Zuma in affidavit
-
'Parents should be able to discipline kids without interference from state'
-
Teen accused of killing pupil (7) not in need of psychiatric assessment - court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.