Carolus urges those with state capture evidence to come forward

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Cheryl Carolus has called on people who can assist the commission with evidence of state capture not to be discouraged by attacks on the commission.

Carolus concluded her testimony at the Zondo inquiry on Thursday.

She revealed how Malusi Gigaba, who was public enterprises minister, allowed SAA to be pressured by Jet Airways into giving up its Mumbai route.

She also described how Gigaba deliberately sabotaged state-owned enterprises and had a hostile attitude towards the local airline's board.

She says the commission of inquiry is important for the country.

“I must say I was appalled by the vitriol levelled at some of the people who did appear here such as Minister [Pravin] Gordhan in particular, but perhaps even more frightening was the level of vitriol against the commission itself.”

Carolus says the airline’s route to Mumbai, India, was important for connecting major global flows of trade through Johannesburg.

“The Mumbai route was particularly important for us in that expansion in what we call the east-west corridor. Bringing passengers from Beijing and Mumbai were our key markets, where South Africa was growing its own trade and those same people we were trading with were also trading into Africa.

"It was a very important one for us to connect major global flows of trade through Johannesburg as a hub. That was significant for us at the time of building up the Mumbai route.”

