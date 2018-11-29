City of Cape Town relaxes water restrictions to Level 3
In October, the city dropped restrictions from Level 6B to Level 5, after dams reached almost 75% capacity.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has once again relaxed water restrictions to level 3.
This means residents will now be able to consume more water.
In October, the city dropped restrictions from Level 6B to Level 5, after dams reached almost 75% capacity.
At the time, the city appealed to residents to use no more than 70 litres per person per day.
During the worst of the drought, and with what became known as “Day Zero” looming, residents were restricted to just 50 litres per day.
The extreme drought negatively impacted tourism in the Western Cape and caused deep unease among residents.
#CTdrought Mayor Dan Plato says as of December 1 water restrictions and the associated tariffs will be lowered. KP pic.twitter.com/UVB0s8pjKv— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 29, 2018
#CTdrought This includes increasing the daily usage from 70 litres per person per day to 105 litres per day or from 500 million litres to 650 million litres of collective usage per day. KP— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 29, 2018
More to follow.
Popular in Local
-
My name has become synonymous with corruption, claims Jacob Zuma in affidavit
-
Dept: 'No irregularities in tender awarded to company linked to Anusha Gordhan'
-
[CARTOON] Malema (toyi) toys with the media
-
SA to amend moratorium on gas, oil exploration licences - Mantashe
-
Convicted sex offender Collan Rex given 23-year sentence
-
ANC was paralysed when Zuma refused to vacate, says Ramatlhodi
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.