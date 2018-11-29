City of Cape Town relaxes water restrictions to Level 3

In October, the city dropped restrictions from Level 6B to Level 5, after dams reached almost 75% capacity.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has once again relaxed water restrictions to level 3.

This means residents will now be able to consume more water.

In October, the city dropped restrictions from Level 6B to Level 5, after dams reached almost 75% capacity.

At the time, the city appealed to residents to use no more than 70 litres per person per day.

During the worst of the drought, and with what became known as “Day Zero” looming, residents were restricted to just 50 litres per day.

The extreme drought negatively impacted tourism in the Western Cape and caused deep unease among residents.

#CTdrought Mayor Dan Plato says as of December 1 water restrictions and the associated tariffs will be lowered. KP pic.twitter.com/UVB0s8pjKv — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 29, 2018

#CTdrought This includes increasing the daily usage from 70 litres per person per day to 105 litres per day or from 500 million litres to 650 million litres of collective usage per day. KP — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 29, 2018

More to follow.