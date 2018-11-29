By-elections in WC set for January

A by-election to replace a councillor who resigned with former Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has been scheduled for next year.

CAPE TOWN - A by-election to replace a councillor who resigned with former Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has been scheduled for next year.

Former Ward 31 councillor Jonathan Cupido resigned from the Democratic Alliance (DA) last month.

The Independent Electoral Commission says by-elections will be held in three wards in the Western Cape.

Cupido says he decided to ditch the DA in solidarity with De Lille because he was being sidelined and discriminated against.

The DA has denied the claims.

Cupido's ward includes areas like Valhalla Park, Kalksteenfontein and Airport Industria.

A by-election for this ward is scheduled for 9 January.

Ward 5 in the Bergrivier Municipality is also set to get a new councillor, after the previous one was sacked for violating the councillor's code of conduct.

The City of Cape Town's Ward 101 is also set to get a new councillor after the previous one died. A fourth by-election will also have to be called after Sea Point ward councillor Shayne Ramsay tendered her resignation this week.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)