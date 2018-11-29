Popular Topics
Banyana’s Jane to miss Women’s Afcon final

Banyana Banyana vice-captain Refiloe Jane will miss the Women’s Afcon final against Nigeria at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday as she has gone back to her Australian club Canberra United.

Banyana Banyana Vice-Captain Refiloe Jane will miss the Women's Afcon final against Nigeria. Picture: Twitter/@Banyana_Banyana
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana vice-captain Refiloe Jane will miss the Women’s Afcon final against Nigeria at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday as she has gone back to her Australian club Canberra United.

Jane has been an integral part of Banyana’s flawless Afcon campaign so far that has seen them reach the final against the Super Falcons and qualify for their first ever Fifa Women’s World Cup appearance next year in France.

Jane signed for Canberra United in August and has featured twice, scoring twice and assisting a goal for her Banyana teammate Rhoda Mulaudzi who also signed for the club in August.

The South African women have already beaten Nigeria in the first game of the group stage of the competition and will be hoping to topple the defending champions once more to lift their very first Afcon title, but they will have to do it without Jane.

Kick-off at the Accra Sports Stadium will be at 18:00 South African time on Saturday.

