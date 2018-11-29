6 nabbed in connection to separate killings of 11 people near Rustenburg

The police’s brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone says the motive for these incidents is not yet clear at this stage and investigation into all cases is underway.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested six suspects involved in separate incidents in which 11 people were allegedly killed and properties burned in Sondela informal settlement, outside Rustenburg, in what appears to be mob justice attacks.

In the first incident on the 18 November, two cases of murder were registered after two men were found dead at the informal settlement and it’s believed tyres were used to set them alight.

In other separate incidents on 21 and 22 November, the bodies of two males were also found at various locations within the informal settlement, one of them allegedly stabbed to death while a few days’ later, two Lesotho nationals were also allegedly killed.

Meanwhile, on Monday, five bodies were found at separate locations in the informal settlement.

The police’s brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone says the motive for these incidents is not yet clear at this stage and investigation into all cases is underway.

“We’ve arrested six people in connection with incidents that led to cases of murder being opened. They’re going to appear before the court today on charges of kidnapping, intent to do grievous bodily harm, murder and conspiracy to commit crime.”