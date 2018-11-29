5 dead in Mpumalanga accident

Emergency services arrived on the scene between Kinross and Kriel on Thursday afternoon to find the vehicle crushed beneath the trailer of the truck which had veered off the road.

JOHANNESBURG - Five men have died on the R537 between Kinross and Kriel in Mpumalanga after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a truck.

Emergency services arrived on the scene on Thursday afternoon to find the vehicle crushed beneath the trailer of the truck which had veered off the road.

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.