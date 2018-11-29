4 arrested over Somerset West drugs due in court

Various drugs were found at a storage facility in Somerset West earlier this month by the Hawks.

CAPE TOWN - Four men arrested in connection with a multi-million rand drug bust are expected in court on Thursday.

Since Monday, arrests have been made in Cape Town following further investigations.

The Hawks Philani Nkwalase says: “We can confirm that four suspects have now been arrested in connection with the drug bust. The latest suspect appeared in court this week and the matter was postponed.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)