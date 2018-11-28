WC fire campaign gets 500 more firefighters
On Wednesday, MEC Anton Bredell hosted the launch of the annual awareness programme at Lourensford Wine Estate in Somerset West.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Fire Season Readiness Campaign has kicked off with the announcement of an additional 500 firefighters.
Bredell says there have been nine fatalities due to wildfires this year and every year it seems to get worse.
He says the province has access to eight helicopters, four water bombers, and eight spotter command and control aircraft that can be deployed across the province.
Bredell's spokesperson James Brent-Styan said: “The entities are there, they’re trained [and] the resources are there. We have a number of helicopters, a number of aircraft available we can deploy at the moment. It’s quite urgent that the fires are reported so we can respond to them as quickly as possible."
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
