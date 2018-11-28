[WATCH LIVE] Vlakfontein murder accused apply for bail

The two men accused of murdering seven people in Vlakfontein are applying for bail.

JOHANNESBURG - The two men accused of murdering seven people in Vlakfontein are applying for bail in the Protea Magistrates Court.

Ernest Mabaso and Fita Khupe are facing multiple charges of premeditated murder, theft and Mabaso is also charged with three additional charges of rape.

The State is opposing bail claiming the charges are too serious.

