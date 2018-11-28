Popular Topics
[WATCH LIVE] Vlakfontein murder accused apply for bail

The two men accused of murdering seven people in Vlakfontein are applying for bail.

Ernest Mabaso and Fita Khupe appeared in Lenasia Magistrates Court on 5 November 2018 for allegedly killing seven people in Vlakfontein. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Ernest Mabaso and Fita Khupe appeared in Lenasia Magistrates Court on 5 November 2018 for allegedly killing seven people in Vlakfontein. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The two men accused of murdering seven people in Vlakfontein are applying for bail in the Protea Magistrates Court.

Ernest Mabaso and Fita Khupe are facing multiple charges of premeditated murder, theft and Mabaso is also charged with three additional charges of rape.

The State is opposing bail claiming the charges are too serious.

WATCH LIVE: Vlakfontein murder accused apply for bail

Timeline

