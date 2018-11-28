[WATCH LIVE] Mahlodi Muofhe: 'Zuma wanted to protect Jiba from prosecution'

Muofhe says former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene arranged a meeting between him and Jacob Zuma in which the former president told him he wanted him to replace Mxolisi Nxasana at the NPA.

JOHANNESBURG - Former advisor to the Mineral Resources Ministry Mahlodi Muofhe has told the state capture inquiry he declined Jacob Zuma's offer to be the head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) because the former president wanted him to protect Nomgcobo Jiba from prosecution.

He says he asked Zuma why he wanted to appoint him in Nxasana's place.

“The former president said he was unhappy that Nxasana decided to charge Jiba. You will recall that Nxasana at some point preferred criminal charges against Jiba and the president was unhappy about that.”

He says the sense he got from Zuma was that he would be appointed as long as he promised not to take any action against Jiba. He says he was uncomfortable and declined the offer.

