[WATCH LIVE] Former minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi appears at Zondo Commission

JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Service and Administration Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi and his former spokesperson Mahlodi Muofhe are giving evidence at the state capture commission.

Ramatlhodi is expected to tell the commission about his experience of the Gupta family’s influence of government.

WATCH: Former minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi appears at Zondo Commission