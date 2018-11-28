[WATCH LIVE] Eskom releases financial results

Ngoako Ramatlhodi: 'I dismissed Gupta requests to meet me'
The power utility is releasing its financial results at its Johannesburg headquarters.
Eskom announced that profit before tax at the end of September 2018 is R1 billion, a major drop from R8.9 billion in September 2017.
#Eskom: Profit before tax at the end of September 2018 is R1 billion, a major drop from R8.9 Billion in September 2017. KM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 28, 2018
#Eskom Municipal arrear debt has increased by 25% from R13.6 Billion in March 2018 to R17 Billion in September 2018. KM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 28, 2018
WATCH: Eskom financial results
