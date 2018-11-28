[WATCH LIVE] Eskom releases financial results

The power utility is releasing its financial results at its Johannesburg headquarters.

JOHANNESBURG - Power utility Eskom is releasing its financial results at its Megawatt Park headquarters.

Eskom announced that profit before tax at the end of September 2018 is R1 billion, a major drop from R8.9 billion in September 2017.

#Eskom: Profit before tax at the end of September 2018 is R1 billion, a major drop from R8.9 Billion in September 2017. KM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 28, 2018

#Eskom Municipal arrear debt has increased by 25% from R13.6 Billion in March 2018 to R17 Billion in September 2018. KM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 28, 2018

