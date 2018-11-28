Popular Topics
Vredehoek community argues to save Deer Park against demolition

The Deer Park property houses three restaurants and a shop which are still operating, but the property owner is applying to demolish and develop.

The Deer Park Cafe. Picture: lovemycapetown.com
The Deer Park Cafe. Picture: lovemycapetown.com
24 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Vredehoek residents and business owners are arguing to save a 60-year-old Deer Park building from demolition.

The matter is being heard on Wednesday at the Western Cape Environment and Landscape Committee of Heritage.

In September, the property owner started a process to apply to Heritage Western Cape to develop the site.

The Deer Park property houses three restaurants and a shop which are still operating, but the property owner is applying to demolish and develop.

A notice was put up in September, informing interested parties they have until the end of October to oppose the application.

Store owner Vanessa McNab said: “We’re all small business owners and we employ a lot of people. For the community, it’s a community site, people come here and use the park and restaurants.”

Ward councillor Brandon Golding is also concerned.

“I do think more consultation should have happened prior to this, it’s a very friendly space at the park itself, so the loss of the café side would be a real one.”

Just a few kilometres away, Bo Kaap residents have been fighting a high-rise development, calling for their heritage to be protected.

