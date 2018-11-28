-
Vredehoek community argues to save Deer Park against demolition
The Deer Park property houses three restaurants and a shop which are still operating, but the property owner is applying to demolish and develop.
CAPE TOWN - Vredehoek residents and business owners are arguing to save a 60-year-old Deer Park building from demolition.
The matter is being heard on Wednesday at the Western Cape Environment and Landscape Committee of Heritage.
In September, the property owner started a process to apply to Heritage Western Cape to develop the site.
The Deer Park property houses three restaurants and a shop which are still operating, but the property owner is applying to demolish and develop.
A notice was put up in September, informing interested parties they have until the end of October to oppose the application.
Store owner Vanessa McNab said: “We’re all small business owners and we employ a lot of people. For the community, it’s a community site, people come here and use the park and restaurants.”
Ward councillor Brandon Golding is also concerned.
“I do think more consultation should have happened prior to this, it’s a very friendly space at the park itself, so the loss of the café side would be a real one.”
Just a few kilometres away, Bo Kaap residents have been fighting a high-rise development, calling for their heritage to be protected.
