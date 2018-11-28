Vlakfontein murder co-accused Khupe: ‘I am not the mastermind behind killings'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
Go

Vlakfontein murder co-accused Khupe: ‘I am not the mastermind behind killings'

Fita Khupe says he couldn't have organised the killings as he was in Zimbabwe at the time of the mass murder last month.

FILE: Fita Khuphe appeared in Lenasia Magistrates Court for allegedly killing seven people in Vlakfontein. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: Fita Khuphe appeared in Lenasia Magistrates Court for allegedly killing seven people in Vlakfontein. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Murder accused Fita Khupe has dismissed his co-accused Ernest Mabaso's claim that he forced him to rape and murder seven members of the Khoza family in Vlakfontein.

Khupe says he couldn't have organised the killings as he was in Zimbabwe at the time of the mass murder last month.

But the investigating officer in the case has disputed this and says cell phone records show Khupe was in the country when four of the victims were killed.

The men are applying for bail in the Protea Magistrates Court.

WATCH: Vlakfontein murder accused apply for bail

Khupe has rejected Mabaso’s version that he is the mastermind who forced him to kill the Khoza family.

He says he was in a relationship with one of the victims and couldn’t have committed the crimes because he was out of the country.

However, investigating officer Sanele Ndlovu says they have cell phone records that show Khupe and Mabaso were in constant contact during the time of the murders.

Ndlovu told the court he doesn’t think the pair should be granted bail, given the serious nature of the crimes.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA