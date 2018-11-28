Vlakfontein murder co-accused Khupe: ‘I am not the mastermind behind killings'
Fita Khupe says he couldn't have organised the killings as he was in Zimbabwe at the time of the mass murder last month.
JOHANNESBURG - Murder accused Fita Khupe has dismissed his co-accused Ernest Mabaso's claim that he forced him to rape and murder seven members of the Khoza family in Vlakfontein.
Khupe says he couldn't have organised the killings as he was in Zimbabwe at the time of the mass murder last month.
But the investigating officer in the case has disputed this and says cell phone records show Khupe was in the country when four of the victims were killed.
The men are applying for bail in the Protea Magistrates Court.
WATCH: Vlakfontein murder accused apply for bail
Khupe has rejected Mabaso’s version that he is the mastermind who forced him to kill the Khoza family.
He says he was in a relationship with one of the victims and couldn’t have committed the crimes because he was out of the country.
However, investigating officer Sanele Ndlovu says they have cell phone records that show Khupe and Mabaso were in constant contact during the time of the murders.
Ndlovu told the court he doesn’t think the pair should be granted bail, given the serious nature of the crimes.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
