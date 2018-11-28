Vlakfontein murder accused appear in court after delays
The case against Ernest Mabaso and Fita Khupe will be heard in front of a new magistrate t at Protea Magistrates Court after being transferred from Lenasia last week.
JOHANNESBURG – Following delays due to power outages, the two men accused of murdering seven members of the same family in Vlakfontain are expected to finally appear in court on Wednesday.
The case against Ernest Mabaso and Fita Khupe will be heard in front of a new magistrate at the Protea Magistrates Court after being transferred from Lenasia last week.
The pair will be applying for bail.
Mabaso and Khupe will try to convince the new magistrate that they deserve to be freed on bail.
Their case was transferred to this court after electricity outages in the Lenasia Magistrates Court last week once against halted proceedings.
They are facing multiple charges of premeditated murder, theft and Mabaso is also charged with three additional charges of rape.
The State is opposing bail claiming the charges are too serious.
Mabaso and Khupe were arrested after the bodies of four children and three women were discovered last month by members of the community.
WATCH: Vlakfontein murder accused apply for bail
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 27 November 2018
-
Civil society groups express deep concern over EFF attack on Zondo commission
-
Mantashe: 'I never had a meeting with the Guptas on my own'
-
Steenhuisen: 'You don’t need a degree to see the EFF for what it is'
-
Former ANC NC chair John Block spends first night behind bars
-
MPs instruct SABC board to conduct skills, salary audits before cutting jobs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.