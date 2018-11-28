Vlakfontein murder accused appear in court after delays

The case against Ernest Mabaso and Fita Khupe will be heard in front of a new magistrate t at Protea Magistrates Court after being transferred from Lenasia last week.

JOHANNESBURG – Following delays due to power outages, the two men accused of murdering seven members of the same family in Vlakfontain are expected to finally appear in court on Wednesday.

The case against Ernest Mabaso and Fita Khupe will be heard in front of a new magistrate at the Protea Magistrates Court after being transferred from Lenasia last week.

The pair will be applying for bail.

Mabaso and Khupe will try to convince the new magistrate that they deserve to be freed on bail.

Their case was transferred to this court after electricity outages in the Lenasia Magistrates Court last week once against halted proceedings.

They are facing multiple charges of premeditated murder, theft and Mabaso is also charged with three additional charges of rape.

The State is opposing bail claiming the charges are too serious.

Mabaso and Khupe were arrested after the bodies of four children and three women were discovered last month by members of the community.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)