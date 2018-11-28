Upgrade to CT's Grand Parade welcomed
The Grand Parade Merchants Association has, however, voiced concern about rental and lease agreements.
CAPE TOWN - The Grand Parade Merchants Association has welcomed the City of Cape Town’s proposed upgrade of the area.
The association's Abdullar Hendricks says: “The upgrade was necessary. It's definitely necessary as that place has been deteriorating for many years. Many upgrades were promised over the years.”
The organisation has, however, voiced concern about rental and lease agreements. The R5 million project will start in February.
The City of Cape Town’s James Vos explains: “The idea is to establish a quality public space where we can create an advanced economic space for traders to be able to trade in a dignified area.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Civil society groups express deep concern over EFF attack on Zondo commission
-
Steenhuisen: 'You don’t need a degree to see the EFF for what it is'
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 27 November 2018
-
Mantashe: 'I never had a meeting with the Guptas on my own'
-
Parly committee adopts inquiry report into claims of state capture at Eskom
-
Former minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi to take stand at state capture inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.