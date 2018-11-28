Upgrade to CT's Grand Parade welcomed

The Grand Parade Merchants Association has, however, voiced concern about rental and lease agreements.

CAPE TOWN - The Grand Parade Merchants Association has welcomed the City of Cape Town’s proposed upgrade of the area.

The association's Abdullar Hendricks says: “The upgrade was necessary. It's definitely necessary as that place has been deteriorating for many years. Many upgrades were promised over the years.”

The organisation has, however, voiced concern about rental and lease agreements. The R5 million project will start in February.

The City of Cape Town’s James Vos explains: “The idea is to establish a quality public space where we can create an advanced economic space for traders to be able to trade in a dignified area.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)