Tax group accuses Sars of not acting against illicit cigarette trade

JOHANNESBURG - The Take Back The Tax campaign has accused the South African Revenue Service (Sars) of failing to act against the illicit cigarette trade.

Campaign leaders say that illegal cigarette brands are well known but nothing is being done.

The Tobacco Institute of Southern Africa revealed on Tuesday that RG was the biggest illegal cigarette brand in the country followed by Ceaser, both of which dominate 80% of the market.

The two brands, which currently go for around R10 per packet of 20, are selling more than legal brands.

The institute says that government is now losing about R8 billion a year to illegal traders.

Take Back The Tax campaign's Yusuf Abramjee says: “We’re again calling on Sars to act and do so decisively.

Promises are not really good enough. They need to clamp down on the illegal cigarette trade. They need to stop playing games and make sure the illegal cigarette trade is brought to an end.”

