Tax group accuses Sars of not acting against illicit cigarette trade
The Take Back The Tax campaign says that illegal cigarettes brands are well known but nothing is being done.
JOHANNESBURG - The Take Back The Tax campaign has accused the South African Revenue Service (Sars) of failing to act against the illicit cigarette trade.
Campaign leaders say that illegal cigarette brands are well known but nothing is being done.
The Tobacco Institute of Southern Africa revealed on Tuesday that RG was the biggest illegal cigarette brand in the country followed by Ceaser, both of which dominate 80% of the market.
The two brands, which currently go for around R10 per packet of 20, are selling more than legal brands.
The institute says that government is now losing about R8 billion a year to illegal traders.
Take Back The Tax campaign's Yusuf Abramjee says: “We’re again calling on Sars to act and do so decisively.
Promises are not really good enough. They need to clamp down on the illegal cigarette trade. They need to stop playing games and make sure the illegal cigarette trade is brought to an end.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Civil society groups express deep concern over EFF attack on Zondo commission
-
Steenhuisen: 'You don’t need a degree to see the EFF for what it is'
-
Parly committee adopts inquiry report into claims of state capture at Eskom
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 27 November 2018
-
Mantashe: 'I never had a meeting with the Guptas on my own'
-
[WATCH LIVE] Former minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi appears at Zondo Commission
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.