Steenhuisen: 'You don’t need a degree to see the EFF for what it is'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
Go

Steenhuisen: 'You don’t need a degree to see the EFF for what it is'

The DA's John Steenhuisen hit back at the red berets during debate in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

FILE: DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen in Parliament. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen in Parliament. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) Chief Whip John Steenhuisen says the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) attacks on him over his lack of a university degree are a smokescreen to divert attention away from claims the party has stolen from the poor through the looting of VBS Mutual Bank.

LISTEN: DA's John Steenhuisen hits back over qualification row

Steenhuisen hit back at the red berets during debate in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

He says he's not ashamed about not having a tertiary qualification.

Steenhuisen tore into the EFF: “Whether it's this ridiculous attack on me, or the disgustingly personal denigration of [Public Enterprises] Minister [Pravin] Gordhan and his family, or the vile abuse the EFF have meted out to journalists who have exposed them, it is a smokescreen. A smokescreen to mask the corruption of their party and the network of patronage, and rent-seeking that resulted from the looting of VBS Bank.”

Amid furious interjections from EFF MPs, Steenhuisen told the House he’d enrolled for a degree in law and politics, but financial and work pressures prevented him from completing it.

“You don’t need a degree to see the EFF for what it is – an elitist clique that steals from the poor and the downtrodden. We will continue to call them out.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA