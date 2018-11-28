Steenhuisen: 'You don’t need a degree to see the EFF for what it is'
The DA's John Steenhuisen hit back at the red berets during debate in the National Assembly on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) Chief Whip John Steenhuisen says the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) attacks on him over his lack of a university degree are a smokescreen to divert attention away from claims the party has stolen from the poor through the looting of VBS Mutual Bank.
LISTEN: DA's John Steenhuisen hits back over qualification row
Steenhuisen hit back at the red berets during debate in the National Assembly on Tuesday.
He says he's not ashamed about not having a tertiary qualification.
Steenhuisen tore into the EFF: “Whether it's this ridiculous attack on me, or the disgustingly personal denigration of [Public Enterprises] Minister [Pravin] Gordhan and his family, or the vile abuse the EFF have meted out to journalists who have exposed them, it is a smokescreen. A smokescreen to mask the corruption of their party and the network of patronage, and rent-seeking that resulted from the looting of VBS Bank.”
Amid furious interjections from EFF MPs, Steenhuisen told the House he’d enrolled for a degree in law and politics, but financial and work pressures prevented him from completing it.
“You don’t need a degree to see the EFF for what it is – an elitist clique that steals from the poor and the downtrodden. We will continue to call them out.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
