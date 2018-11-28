Popular Topics
Sibanye-Stillwater operating below capacity due to Amcu strike

The workers downed tools last week after the mine signed the deal with unions including the NUM and Solidarity.

Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Sibanye-Stillwater Mines are still operating at below capacity as workers from the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) continue their strike over a three-year wage agreement.

The workers downed tools last week after the mine signed the deal with unions including the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Solidarity.

The agreement will see an increase between R700 and R835 a month over the next three years.

Night shift operations at the mine had to be suspended last week following the death of a miner.

The mine's James Wellsted says the situation remains tense as acts of intimidation continue.

“There’s been some roads blocked with stones and then buses that have been transporting workers to the operations stoned. There’ve been some gunshots. Last week, there was an employee who was killed, so there has been quite a lot of violence.”

Amcu says it would respond on Wednesday.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

