Sexual allegations against senior EE members have no merit, report finds

The independent investigation found no evidence to support complaints of sexual harassment against Doron Isaacs. Allegations against Zackie Achmat have also been found to be without merit.

CAPE TOWN - A probe into sexual misconduct allegations has cleared Equal Education (EE) senior members of any wrongdoing.

The independent investigation, steered by retired High Court Judge Kathleen Satchwell, found no evidence to support complaints of sexual harassment against one of the organisation's founders, Doron Isaacs.

Allegations that EE activist Zackie Achmat silenced complaints or intimidated complainants, have also been found to be without merit.

In May, the Mail & Guardian reported Isaacs had been repeatedly accused of sexual harassment within the organisation.

The news report suggested Achmat turned a blind eye to the complaints.

The article was based on interviews conducted with more than a dozen women, who are current and former EE staff members.

Achmat was accused of intimidating the women to prevent them from speaking out. Both men denied the claims.

Judge Satchwell's 142-page report now finds the allegations are without merit and states there is nothing Isaacs "needs to be exonerated" from.