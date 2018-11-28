Sassa beneficiaries to receive December grants early

Sassa says this is to allow the elderly time to do their shopping before the Christmas rush.

JOHANNESBURG - The South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) says its beneficiaries will receive their December grant payment early.

The agency says payments will start clearing from Wednesday.

It says this is to allow the elderly time to do their shopping before the Christmas rush.

The agency's Paseka Letsatsi says: “We just want to put it on record that this is not a bonus, beneficiaries will be able to access their money on 28 [November] before 1 December. This in line with what we do on a yearly basis.”