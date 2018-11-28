Report: NPA provisionally withdraws charges in Estina farm saga

The accused include Varun Gupta, former Oakbay chief executive Nazeem Howa and former Sahara chief executive Ashu Chawla as well as three Free State government officials.

PRETORIA - It’s being reported that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) plans to withdraw charges against Gupta family members and their associates linked to the Estina Dairy Farm scandal.

The Business Day is reporting that the NPA informed the accused in a letter to their attorney this week.

The accused include Varun Gupta, former Oakbay chief executive Nazeem Howa and former Sahara chief executive Ashu Chawla as well as three Free State government officials.

It’s emerged that investigators have not completed their probe of the Guptas and their associates despite making their first court appearance in connection with the Estina Dairy Farm case in February this year.

The newspaper is reporting that prosecutors were required to hand over the completed docket to the defence team next Tuesday but they’re not ready to do so.

Prosecutors have decided to provisionally withdraw the matter, which means it could be re-enrolled at a later stage.

The defence team had complained at the previous court appearance when the state sought postponements that they should have wrapped up the investigation first before hauling their clients to court.

The NPA could not be reached for comment.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)