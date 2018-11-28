Ramatlhodi believes Zuma authorised landing of Gupta jet at Waterkloof Air Base
Former Mineral Resources Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi says the landing of the private jet was a well-planned reception, which could not happen without a higher authority knowing.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Mineral Resources Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi has directly implicated former President Jacob Zuma in the controversial landing of a private jet carrying Gupta wedding guests at the Waterkloof Air Force Base.
Ramatlhodi testified at the state capture commission on Wednesday and confirmed his impression that Zuma authorised the landing.
In 2013, the private jet carrying 200 guests for the lavish wedding in Sun City, landed at the air force base, sparking a national uproar with some accusing the family of abusing state resources.
Ramatlhodi says the landing of the private jet at Waterkloof Air Force Base was a well-planned reception, which could not happen without a higher authority knowing.
So he believes Jacob Zuma authorised it.
“It could not happen without his knowledge,” Ramatlhodi said.
He says after the landing, he and other ANC leaders managed to convince Zuma not to attend the wedding.
“We said to him, Mr President, it is unacceptable that a private jet carrying a wedding party from another country lands at our air force base. So, don’t grace this thing by going to the wedding, in addition to what has already happened.”
Ramatlhodi says the controversial Waterkloof landing influenced his attitude towards the Guptas and he decided that stunt was “the last insult”.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
-
Ngoako Ramatlhodi: 'Guptas had power to summon Zuma to their home'
-
Steenhuisen: 'You don’t need a degree to see the EFF for what it is'
-
Parly committee wants Gigaba, Brown to appear before Zondo commission
-
Civil society groups express deep concern over EFF attack on Zondo commission
-
[CARTOON] Who inspires Malema?
-
Mantashe: 'I never had a meeting with the Guptas on my own'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.