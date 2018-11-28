Prince Harry joins the circus in Zambian youth project

The prince spent the last of his two days in Zambia visiting World War Two veterans in the capital Lusaka before heading to Circus Zambia.

LUSAKA - Clowns on stilts and trampoline artists entertained Britain’s Prince Harry on Tuesday when he visited a youth circus in Zambia which is supported by one of Queen Elizabeth’s charities.

The prince spent the last of his two days in Zambia visiting World War Two veterans in the capital Lusaka before heading to Circus Zambia, a project that helps vulnerable young people to gain skills, education and employment.

"You have the knowledge and relatability that will inspire your generation to get started in a big or small way, unleashing a wave of talent right around the world." — The Duke of Sussex to @QueensComTrust @Camfed @CZ_social1 #RoyalVisitZambia pic.twitter.com/5J3qtBTwZ5 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2018

"The purpose of The @QueensComTrust is to champion, fund and connect young people as a global movement for good, with youth of today leading the way. Thank you for carrying out this vision with such pride, impact and fearlessness in pursuit of what is right." — The Duke of Sussex pic.twitter.com/OFQPNLfeqB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2018

The monarch’s grandson posed for pictures surrounded by performers at the circus, which is funded by The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, a charity supporting young leaders around the world.

“All the stories we heard today are powerful reminders of the great work underway here. All brought about by young people, like you, who have stepped up to make a difference for others,” Harry, who is president of the trust, said in a speech.

“Too often funders and investors miss what you’re doing because they can’t find you or see what you’re achieving. We established The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust to be your platform.”

Harry sent “best wishes” from his wife Meghan who is pregnant and remained at home.

On Monday, Harry met Zambian President Edgar Lungu, pledging to help boost the country’s dwindling elephant population through another of his charities.

Harry is a frequent visitor to southern Africa for his charity work and holidays. Harry and Meghan have enjoyed romantic getaways together in Botswana.