Prince Harry joins the circus in Zambian youth project

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
Go

Prince Harry joins the circus in Zambian youth project

The prince spent the last of his two days in Zambia visiting World War Two veterans in the capital Lusaka before heading to Circus Zambia.

Prince Harry pictured with young people during his visit to Circus Zambia. Picture: @KensingtonRoyal/Twitter
Prince Harry pictured with young people during his visit to Circus Zambia. Picture: @KensingtonRoyal/Twitter
44 minutes ago

LUSAKA - Clowns on stilts and trampoline artists entertained Britain’s Prince Harry on Tuesday when he visited a youth circus in Zambia which is supported by one of Queen Elizabeth’s charities.

The prince spent the last of his two days in Zambia visiting World War Two veterans in the capital Lusaka before heading to Circus Zambia, a project that helps vulnerable young people to gain skills, education and employment.

The monarch’s grandson posed for pictures surrounded by performers at the circus, which is funded by The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, a charity supporting young leaders around the world.

“All the stories we heard today are powerful reminders of the great work underway here. All brought about by young people, like you, who have stepped up to make a difference for others,” Harry, who is president of the trust, said in a speech.

“Too often funders and investors miss what you’re doing because they can’t find you or see what you’re achieving. We established The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust to be your platform.”

Harry sent “best wishes” from his wife Meghan who is pregnant and remained at home.

On Monday, Harry met Zambian President Edgar Lungu, pledging to help boost the country’s dwindling elephant population through another of his charities.

Harry is a frequent visitor to southern Africa for his charity work and holidays. Harry and Meghan have enjoyed romantic getaways together in Botswana.

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA