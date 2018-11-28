Prasa ready to recover over R58m from firm over services not rendered

This comes after Prasa was on Tuesday awarded a rescission of a default judgment in the High Court in Pretoria meaning that the judgment made against it earlier this year is no longer valid.

JOHANNESBURG – The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board chair Khanyisile Kweyama says the parastatal can now start recovering over R58 million it initially paid to a company which never rendered any services.

Siyaya Consulting Engineers was initially able to attach millions from Prasa's bank account.

Now the rail agency can start claiming the money back.

Kweyama says that Prasa is trying to turn its financial woes around.

“I’ve already informed the minister about the outcome and the minister is fully on-board, actually supported our appeal and instructed us very early when we started this that we’ve to go after this. I’m sure he will continue.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)