PowerBall Results: Tuesday 27 November 2018

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 27 November are as follows:

Powerball results: 12, 27, 39, 41, 46 PB: 10

PowerballPlus results: 4, 12, 22, 41, 46 PB: 5

For more details visit the National Lottery website.