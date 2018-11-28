Police hunt suspects after 3 people shot dead at Kagiso tavern

The tavern owner, his brother-in-law and a friend were gunned down at around 11 pm on Tuesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for two criminals who gunned down three men at a tavern in Kagiso on the West Rand.

Police say aside from the owner's wallet, nothing was taken from the establishment.

Police's Solomon Sibiya says: “We really don’t know what the motive was because nothing was taken and nothing was robbed according to the sister. So, we’re investigating.”