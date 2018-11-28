Parly committee calls for Eskom to review pension fund regime
Public Enterprises committee made the call when it adopted its report following its inquiry into state capture and corruption at the power utility.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Public Enterprises committee has called for a review of Eskom's pension fund regime following former CEO Brian Molefe's R30 million pension debacle.
The committee made the call when it adopted its report following its inquiry into state capture and corruption at the power utility.
In January, a court ordered Molefe to pay back all the pension payouts made to him.
Political parties had filed an application to challenge Eskom’s decision to reappoint Molefe as CEO as well as the approval of his R30 million pension payout.
In its report, the committee says the groundwork was laid for Molefe’s illegal pension by former chairperson Ben Ngubane and another executive Anton Minnaar.
Inquiry chairperson Zukiswa Rantho said: “There is an early releasement and early retirement of Brian Molefe. The committee recommends that the Eskom board must review the rules and procedures of the Eskom pension and provident fund to ensure that incidents of the nature of the payments made to Mr Molefe are viewed as benefits in which he did not qualify for, in which the High Court has described as patently unlawful, will never happen again.”
The committee also notes that Eskom has already started implementing some of its recommendations.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
