Parly committee welcomes signing of Labour Laws Amendment Bill into law

JOHANNESBURG – Parliament's portfolio committee on Labour has welcomed the signing into law of the Labour Laws Amendment Bill.

In a statement, committee chair Lemias Mashile says they are confident that the bill will respond adequately to the changing socio-economic conditions in the country.

The Labour Laws Amendment Bill allows for parental leave, adoption leave and commissioning parental leave to employees of up to 10 days.

The bill also accords fathers whether blood-related, adopted or commissioned to qualify for paid paternal leave if employed.

The committee encourages parents to take full advantage of the new law to the benefit of individuals and families.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)