Parly committee wants Gigaba, Brown to appear before Zondo commission
The committee wants Malusi Gigaba and Lynne Brown referred to the Zondo commission on state capture to explain their roles in the governance failures and alleged corruption at Eskom.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Public Enterprises committee has called for former Ministers Malusi Gigaba and Lynne Brown to explain their roles in the governance failures at Eskom.
Gigaba and Brown are two former ministers implicated in the committee’s inquiry report adopted earlier on Wednesday.
The report makes a number of damning findings against former executives and companies contracted by Eskom.
The committee wants Gigaba and Brown referred to the Zondo commission on state capture to explain their roles in the governance failures and alleged corruption at Eskom.
Gigaba and Brown were each Public Enterprises Ministers for a period of four years between 2010 and 2018.
The report says Brown’s appointment of former executive Matshela Koko, like her appointment of Brian Molefe, happened despite mounting prima facie evidence of his involvement in questionable procurement decisions.
On Gigaba, the committee says it appears that his overhaul of the Eskom board introduced patterns of instability.
Committee chairperson Lungi Mnganga-Gcabashe said: “Two former Public Enterprises Ministers, Minister Gigaba and Brown must make presentations to the Zondo commission in order to share the roles they played as shareholder representatives during the period corruption and corporate capture flourished at Eskom.”
The report will now be handed to the National Assembly, where the recommendations made will be pursued.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
