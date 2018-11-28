Parly committee calls for prosecution of individuals over Eskom corruption
The Public Enterprises Portfolio Committee on Wednesday adopted its final report following a lengthy inquiry into governance failures and state capture at Eskom.
CAPE TOWN – A Parliamentary inquiry report into Eskom has called for the criminal prosecution of several individuals implicated in corruption.
The Public Enterprises Portfolio Committee on Wednesday adopted its final report following a lengthy inquiry into governance failures and state capture at the power utility.
The committee’s report lists several individuals who it says conducted themselves unethically and possibly criminally at Eskom.
These include former board chairpersons Ben Ngubane, Zola Tsotsi and a host of other former executives like Brian Molefe, Matshela Koko and Anoj Singh.
MPs say the list will hopefully assist law enforcement agencies such as the Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit.
ANC MP and inquiry chairperson Zukiswa Rantho: "The committee recommends criminal investigation into possible cases of fraud, corruption and other unlawful conduct with respect to the actions of the listed individuals and firms and the possibility of financial crimes."
#Eskominquiry A comprehensive list of individuals reported to committee for conducting themselves "unethically and possibly criminally". BN pic.twitter.com/Ymdrh1ILyx— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 28, 2018
