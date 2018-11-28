Parly committee adopts inquiry report into claims of state capture at Eskom
In its report, the committee states that it has uncovered substantial and compelling evidence that a number of corporate entities amassed substantial illicit private gains from Eskom.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Public Enterprises committee has adopted its inquiry report into allegations of state capture and governance failures at Eskom.
The reports adoption follows a lengthy inquiry into the power utility.
The committee’s report says the evidence before it paints a “disturbing picture of capture and repurposing” of Eskom and calls for criminal action against those implicated.
Some of these gains have reportedly been funneled out of South Africa through shell companies and private accounts in Dubai and Hong Kong.
It says that external persons who may have unduly influenced Eskom decisions include Duduzane Zuma, Atul Gupta and Ashu Chawla.
#Eskominquiry A comprehensive list of individuals reported to committee for conducting themselves "unethically and possibly criminally". BN pic.twitter.com/Ymdrh1ILyx— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 28, 2018
Former Public Enterprises ministers Lynne Brown and Malusi Gigaba are implicated in the report.
The report will now go before National Assembly for final adoption.
