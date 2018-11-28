Popular Topics
NW Health Dept suspends 4 employees for alleged property vandalism

The department's Tebogo Lekgethwane says an investigation into the conduct of the employees will be launched.

FILE: The North West Department of Health head office in Mahikeng. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN
FILE: The North West Department of Health head office in Mahikeng. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The North West Health Department has suspended four employees for allegedly vandalising property at the provincial offices in Mahikeng.

Employees have been on a go-slow since last week after Head of Department Thabo Lekalakala returned from special leave.

Lekalaka was placed on precautionary suspension earlier this year over a contract given to Gupta-linked healthcare company Mediosa.

The department's Tebogo Lekgethwane says an investigation into the conduct of the employees will be launched.

“The idea is that there should be disciplinary committee quickly set up to deal with allegations like this one levelled against them. Once that process is completed, whether they’re found guilty or not, they should be served with the verdict.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

