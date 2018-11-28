NPA awaits preliminary inquiry before next step against teen murder suspect
The NPA says the outcome of the preliminary inquiry will determine whether a grade 11 pupil accused of stabbing and killing a grade 1 boy in the North West will undergo psychiatric assessment.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it will wait for a preliminary inquiry before deciding on psychiatric evaluation for a 17-year-old boy accused of murdering a grade 1 pupil in the North West.
The grade 11 pupil appeared in the Moretele Magistrates Court on Tuesday and the case was postponed to Thursday to allow for a preliminary inquiry.
It is alleged that he stabbed the seven-year-old boy inside the school bathroom last week.
It is believed that the older boy was in a relationship with the sister of the victim which had ended.
The NPA says the outcome of the preliminary inquiry will determine whether the grade 11 pupil will undergo psychiatric assessment.
The 17-year-old allegedly spent the night in the school bathroom waiting for his victim.
The following morning, the accused allegedly pounced on the little boy, stabbing him multiple times.
The boy died shortly afterward in hospital.
The accused is expected back in the children's court on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the family has finally decided to bury the little boy back home in Zimbabwe on Saturday but his memorial service will be held at his school on Thursday.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
