Ngoako Ramatlhodi: 'I dismissed Gupta requests to meet me'

Former Public Service and Administration Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi says there are many things the Guptas wanted from him.

A screengrab of Former Public Service and Administration Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi appears at the state capture commission on 28 November 2018.
A screengrab of Former Public Service and Administration Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi appears at the state capture commission on 28 November 2018.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Service and Administration Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi has told the state capture commission that the Gupta family has tried very hard to meet him but he dismissed their requests.

Ramatlhodi is testifying at the inquiry on Wednesday morning about his tenure as mining minister and how the controversial family tried to influence him.

He says there are many things the Guptas wanted from him.

"There was an attempt to get me to appear on the SABC breakfast shows and there was also an issue with the DG, who was requested to increase the number of the The New Age newspapers in the department, in other words, to buy more. I advised him that we can't do that, that we have no justification."

WATCH: Former minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi appears at Zondo Commission

