Ngoako Ramatlhodi: 'I dismissed Gupta requests to meet me'
Former Public Service and Administration Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi says there are many things the Guptas wanted from him.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Service and Administration Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi has told the state capture commission that the Gupta family has tried very hard to meet him but he dismissed their requests.
Ramatlhodi is testifying at the inquiry on Wednesday morning about his tenure as mining minister and how the controversial family tried to influence him.
He says there are many things the Guptas wanted from him.
"There was an attempt to get me to appear on the SABC breakfast shows and there was also an issue with the DG, who was requested to increase the number of the The New Age newspapers in the department, in other words, to buy more. I advised him that we can't do that, that we have no justification."
#StateCaptureInquiry Ramatlhodi tells commussion about how Guptas would even summon Former Pres Zuma to their house. Says they were flexing their powers/muscles. Says Guptas humiliated Zuma “we told him”. He says Zuma didn’t want to end friendship.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 28, 2018
#StateCaptureInquiry Ramatlhodi has touched on how Guptas didn’t respect Zuma, how the landing at Waterkloof Air Force was one of the signs. “People didn’t die for this”. He says Zuma often told them (NEC) that he is indebted to Guptas, they took care of his family.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 28, 2018
#StateCaptureInquiry Ramatlhodi says there was general concession in NEC that president (Zuma) was failing them,”that’s why we asked him to resign”. He says Zuma had essentially given his executive authority to Guptas.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 28, 2018
WATCH: Former minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi appears at Zondo Commission
