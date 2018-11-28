New CFO Cassim confident Eskom can be turned around
Calib Cassim says he needs a team that understands the severity of the financial problems at Eskom.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom's newly appointed CFO Calib Cassim says he remains confident that the current leadership is capable to turn the organisation around.
After acting in the post for over a year, Cassim was officially appointed on Wednesday to replace disgraced former CFO Anoj Singh.
Singh resigned earlier this year after he was suspended for being implicated dodgy deals involving the Gupta family during his time at Eskom.
Cassim says he needs a team that understands the severity of the financial problems at Eskom.
“I believe our performance will continue to deteriorate in the short term, but the idea is within the next three years firstly to stabilise it to a break-even position and then to improve in long-term sustainability.”
He has promised to bring integrity and transparency to the parastatal.
“I think that’s what Eskom needs, I’m not looking to be a hero, I just need for you to understand how serious the situation is for Eskom.”
Cassim says to save Eskom’s finances, management will have be honest and introspective on the affairs at the utility.
More in Business
-
Parly committee calls for Eskom to review pension fund regime
-
KMPG ‘confident’ new boss will restore its reputation
-
Eskom working with CoGTA to track owing municipalities
-
#RandReport: Rand weakens on risk aversion; stocks rise
-
Mahlodi Muofhe: 'Zuma wanted to protect Jiba from prosecution'
-
[WATCH] The New Age & ANN7 building sold for R29.5m
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.