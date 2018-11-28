Popular Topics
New CFO Cassim confident Eskom can be turned around

Calib Cassim says he needs a team that understands the severity of the financial problems at Eskom.

FILE: Calib Cassim. Picture: Supplied
FILE: Calib Cassim. Picture: Supplied
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom's newly appointed CFO Calib Cassim says he remains confident that the current leadership is capable to turn the organisation around.

After acting in the post for over a year, Cassim was officially appointed on Wednesday to replace disgraced former CFO Anoj Singh.

Singh resigned earlier this year after he was suspended for being implicated dodgy deals involving the Gupta family during his time at Eskom.

Cassim says he needs a team that understands the severity of the financial problems at Eskom.

“I believe our performance will continue to deteriorate in the short term, but the idea is within the next three years firstly to stabilise it to a break-even position and then to improve in long-term sustainability.”

He has promised to bring integrity and transparency to the parastatal.

“I think that’s what Eskom needs, I’m not looking to be a hero, I just need for you to understand how serious the situation is for Eskom.”

Cassim says to save Eskom’s finances, management will have be honest and introspective on the affairs at the utility.

