Netflix to create animation series based on Roald Dahl books
LOS ANGELES - Netflix Inc said on Tuesday it will adapt celebrated British children’s author Roald Dahl’s books such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Matilda as animation series.
The streaming company said it signed an agreement with the Roald Dahl Story Co, but did not disclose the financial terms.
The other titles include The BFG, The Twits and Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator, Netflix said in a statement, adding that the production will begin in 2019.
The company, which had kept aside $8 billion to create original content in 2018, has already spent $6.9 billion on TV shows and movies by the end of its third quarter.
Netflix had 137 million subscribers to its movie and TV streaming service worldwide as of September end.
