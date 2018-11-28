Msimanga adamant Mosola must be suspended

Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has announced that he will call for the removal of city manager Moeketsi Mosola during a council meeting on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has once again called for the suspension of city manager Moeketsi Mosola for allegedly hindering service delivery.

The mayor has announced that he will call for the removal of the city manager during a council meeting on Thursday.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) provincial leadership has intervened in the matter in a bid to convince the council to support Msimanga in the ousting of Mosola.

He's accused of disregarding procedures and unlawfully granting engineering firm GladAfrica a multi-billion-rand contract.

DA provincial leader John Moody says they're supporting the mayor's call.

“Our mayor has had enough and as the DA, we are now we’re calling for the suspension of the city manager. The EFF and other political parties within the city are going to have to put people first.



Last month, the Economic Freedom Fighters did not support Mosola's suspension when Msimanga made the request at the initial council meeting.