MPs instruct SABC board to conduct skills, salary audits before cutting jobs
The SABC is in talks with unions over plans to restructure and cut costs, which could see 981 permanent employees retrenched and the loss of about 1,200 freelance jobs.
CAPE TOWN – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)’s board and top management have been told to carry out skills and salary audits before pressing ahead with plans to cut jobs at the public broadcaster.
The SABC is technically insolvent. It’s in talks with unions over plans to restructure and cut costs, which could see 981 permanent employees retrenched and the loss of about 1,200 freelance jobs.
But Parliament’s Communications committee on Tuesday told the SABC board and management that it must first carry out audits of staff skills and wages before retrenching anyone.
The SABC says that retrenchments are unavoidable as it needs to restructure to slash costs.
CEO Madoda Mxakwe told the committee that banks are reluctant to lend money to the SABC due to its disclaimed audit opinion and doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern.
But MPs across parties insisted skills and salary audits must be done first.
The ANC’s Moses Tseli: “The bottom line is that we are not in support of retrenchment and going back they must be able to assist us and not proceed with the process (of retrenchments) as if it’s business as usual.”
The DA’s Phumzile van Damme: “Our position is very clear. We’ve said that we’ll not support retrenchments until we are given a proper audit.”
The committee now wants to hear from SABC unions and staff.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Business
-
Mantashe calls on Hogan to substantiate allegations against Duarte
-
Eskom signs R3bn loan agreement with with AfDB
-
Parly committee welcomes signing of Labour Laws Amendment Bill into law
-
Trudeau, Trump share 'disappointment' over GM plant closures
-
Illegal cigarettes trade in SA increases dramatically – study
-
State capture inquiry testimony not dividing ANC, says Mantashe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.