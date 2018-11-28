Popular Topics
Mnangagwa authorised deployment of soldiers, former Zim minister tells inquiry

Zimbabwe’s former home affairs minister Obert Mpofu was giving evidence on the final day of public hearings into Zimbabwe's post-election violence on Tuesday.

FILE: Riot police gear up for patrols in Harare, Zimbabwe, after preliminary results were released from the 2018 elections. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: Riot police gear up for patrols in Harare, Zimbabwe, after preliminary results were released from the 2018 elections. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s former home affairs minister has told a commission of inquiry probing the country’s post-election violence that President Emmerson Mnangagwa authorised the deployment of soldiers.

Obert Mpofu was giving evidence on the final day of public hearings on Tuesday.

Mpofu says authorisation for army reinforcements came from the president, the principal, as he called President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The ex-minister says that on 1 August, he'd been in the Zanu-PF's headquarters in central Harare, from where he watched street demonstrations turn chaotic.

He says he has a recording of a phone conversation he had with MDC leader Nelson Chamisa.

Mpofu says the demonstrators were chanting Chamisa's name and the minister claims he pleaded with Chamisa to rein them in.

In comments many will find hard to believe, Mpofu says the shooting dead of six people was likely the work of snipers deployed to put the government in a bad light.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

